Shabbir Wins CAS Open Golf C'ship

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Shabbir wins CAS Open Golf C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Ace golfer Muhammad Shabbir won the 40th CAS Open Golf Championship with a gross score of 277 (11 under par) at Airmen Golf Club & Recreational Park, Korangi Creek, Karachi on Monday.

The final day had a nail biting round between Shabbir and Matloob Ahmed but Shabbir won the Championship, said a press release issued here.

Matloob stood 2nd with the gross score of 284 (4 under par), while third position was taken by Muhammad Munir with the gross score of 287 (1 under par).

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, who was Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was the chief guest at the occasion, appreciated the management committee and officials of Airmen Golf Course for making the event a huge success.

He said PAF would continue promoting golf along with other sports and also thanked the media for the magnificent coverage throughout the event.

The Championship featured over 400 golfers, including 109 professionals from all over the country. Chief of the Air Staff Open Golf Championship was introduced in 1977 and ever since has been a regular feature in PGF and PAF annual sports calendars.

More Stories From Sports

