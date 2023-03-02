Shadab hopeful of win against Karachi Kings

UrduPoint.com

Islamabad United Skipper Shadab Khan on Thursday said his team would try to win the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8 upcoming match against Karachi Kings in front of the home crowd

The Islamabad United will face Karachi Kings in the PSL game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, on Friday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference here, Shadab said they would try to display top notch in the game against Karachi Kings. "Captaincy doesn't affect my performance and Islamabad United is displaying top notch since the last two years," he said and added that they would try to further improve their performance.

In response to a question, he said, "we will have a training camp in Islamabad when all our players get here.

" He said they lost previous matches due to some mistakes but now the team was passionate and confident for the upcoming games.

"Islamabad United is a big team and we have demanded our players to play modern day and fearless cricket. While adopting the process there come defeats but we have to accept it," he said.

To a question, he said, "Islamabad United does not have a pretty much good record at home but we will try to show better performances. We don't have a good record as a team and since it was our home ground so it is nice to play here and get fans support.

