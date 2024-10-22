Open Menu

Shadab, Iftikhar And Saud Likely To Be Dropped From Australia Tour

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 22, 2024 | 12:35 PM

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

Several new faces will be given an opportunity in white-ball squad

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2024) Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Saud Shakeel are likely to be dropped from the national squad for the tour of Australia and Zimbabwe.

It is expected that the team for the Australia and Zimbabwe tours will be announced together, with senior players likely to participate in the Australia tour while they might be rested for the Zimbabwe tour.

Several new faces will be given an opportunity in the white-ball squad.

According to the sources, Umer Bin Yousuf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Ghulam, Haseebullah, Sufiyan Muqeem and Mohammad Hasnain may be included in the squads while Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed are likely to be dropped.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah will be part of the Australia tour while fitness issues are hampering Fakhar Zaman’s selection.

On the other hand, the sources said that there is a consensus on appointing Mohammad Rizwan as the white-ball captain.

They said Rizwan is a strong contender for the role.

