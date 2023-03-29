Shadab, Imad, Wasim gain in ICC T20I Rankings

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani trio of Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Wasim have gained in the MRF Tyres ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after Green-shirts lost the series to Afghanistan by 2-1 in Sharjah.

Wasim, who struck an unbeaten 64 in the second match, has re-entered the batting rankings in 67th position while captain Shadab Khan's Player of the Match effort of three for 13 in the third match has lifted him six places to 12th among bowlers.

Mohammad Wasim was another Pakistan player to move up the bowling rankings, from 32nd to 23rd position, said a press release.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has moved back to the top of the Rankings.

Rashid, who took a wicket each in the three matches conceding a total of 62 runs off his 12 overs, has overtaken Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga to take the top position among bowlers. Rashid grabbed the top spot for the first time in his career in February 2018 and was number one most recently in November last year.

Mujeeb Ur Rehman, who grabbed two wickets each in the first and third matches, was another Afghanistan spinner to move up, from 10th to eighth position, while fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi's five wickets in the series see him climb 12 places to a career-best third position. In the batting rankings, Ibrahim Zadran is up four places to 41st and Mohammad Nabi has progressed from 63rd to 58th position.

South Africa batters Rilee Rossouw (up two places to sixth) and Reeza Hendricks (up eight places to 12th) have also moved up the rankings while West Indies batter Johnston Charles is up 92 places to 17th after smashing 118 off 46 in the second match in Centurion that saw South Africa achieve a record target of 259 to win the match.

In the ODI rankings, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa has moved up three places to a career best sixth position after his match-winning haul of four for 45 in the third game against India in Chennai while Player of the Series Mitchell Marsh has gained fours slots to reach 51st position among batters with an aggregate of 194 runs in the series.

Alex Carey (up two places to 21st among batters) and Pat Cummins (up two places to 16th among bowlers) are other Australia players to advance.

India captain Rohit Sharma has inched up one place to eighth and all-rounder Hardik Pandya is up 10 places to 76th among bowlers in the latest update that takes into consideration performances in the Chennai ODI, the last two Zimbabwe versus Netherlands matches, the third Bangladesh versus Ireland match and the first three matches of the ICC Men's cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Windhoek, Namibia.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (up two places to 20th), Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (up two places to 36th) and USA player Aaron Jones (up three places to 49th) are among those to make headway in the batting rankings while Namibia spinner Bernard Scholtz (up two places to 25th), USA left-arm seam bowler Saurabh Netravalkar (up five places to 27th) and Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarbani (up five places to 54th) are among those to advance in the bowling rankings.