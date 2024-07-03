Open Menu

Shadab Khan Achieves Hat-trick In Lanka Premier League

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 03, 2024 | 11:43 AM

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

In a stunning display, Shadab dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga, Salman Ali Agha and Pawan Rathnayake consecutively.

PALLEKELE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, after a challenging period, has made an impressive return to form in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Representing the Colombo Strikers, Shadab showcased his exceptional bowling skills, achieving a noteworthy hat-trick against the Kandy Falcons.

In a stunning display, Shadab dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga, Salman Ali Agha, and Pawan Rathnayake consecutively. Overall, he claimed four wickets during this intense match in Pallekele.

Shadab’s remarkable performance not only earned him the hat-trick but also played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory. His outstanding contribution on the field was recognized with the Man of the Match award.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man Kandy Colombo Shadab Khan Ali Agha Premier League Lalpir Power Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

12 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

12 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

12 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

12 hours ago
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

12 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

12 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

12 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

12 hours ago
 Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France ..

Pogacar wins stage four to reclaim Tour de France lead

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports