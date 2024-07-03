Shadab Khan Achieves Hat-trick In Lanka Premier League
PALLEKELE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2024) Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan, after a challenging period, has made an impressive return to form in the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Representing the Colombo Strikers, Shadab showcased his exceptional bowling skills, achieving a noteworthy hat-trick against the Kandy Falcons.
In a stunning display, Shadab dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga, Salman Ali Agha, and Pawan Rathnayake consecutively. Overall, he claimed four wickets during this intense match in Pallekele.
Shadab’s remarkable performance not only earned him the hat-trick but also played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory. His outstanding contribution on the field was recognized with the Man of the Match award.
