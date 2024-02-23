Open Menu

Shadab Khan Attribute Islamabad United’s Loss To DRS

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2024 | 01:01 PM

Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS

The captain of Islamabad United alleges after the match by saying that in his views, they lost due to a technical flaw in the review system.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2024) In the 9th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators defeated Islamabad United by 3 wickets in the eighth match.

Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan attributed the loss to 'DRS'.

Played at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday, Quetta Gladiators chased down Islamabad United's target of 139 runs in 18.2 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process.

Quetta Gladiators' captain Riley Rossouw scored 34 runs and was declared the Player of the Match while Jason Roy made 37 and Sharjeel Khan scored 29 runs.

At the end of the match, Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan expressed reservations about the DRS (Decision Review System), sparking a new debate in the tournament.

During the 11th over of Quetta Gladiators' innings, Riley Rossouw's LBW appeal on Agha Salman's delivery was declared out by on-field umpire Aleem Dar.

After being given out, Riley Rossouw opted for a review, which revealed that the impact was outside off-stump and there was no evidence of hitting. Consequently, the decision was overturned, and Riley Rossouw was not out.

Shadab Khan alleged after the match, “I think we lost due to a technical flaw in the review system. Another ball was shown in the review, and there was a mistake in the ball-tracking. As a leg-spinner, I bowled four overs, and the ball wasn't spinning that much. He gave an impact outside off-stump and also hitting. I don't think such mistakes should happen in such a big tournament."

Following Shadab Khan's statement, comments from users are also being seen on the social media platform Twitter.

