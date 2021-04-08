UrduPoint.com
Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq To Return To Pakistan From South Africa

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 30 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:02 PM

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from South Africa

Shadab Khan who has been replaced by 33-year old Zahid Mehmood for Zimbabwe T20I will fly back to Pakistan while Imamul Haq is not included in T20I .

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 8th, 2021) National Cricke’s two players Imamul Haq and Shadab Khan would return from South Africa to Pakistan, the latest reports said.

Both the players will fly back to Pakistan on the morning of April 10 after taking part in the ODI series.

Shadab Khan will fly to Islamabad while Imam will reach Lahore.

Fakhar Zaman was due to reach back home with Imamul Haq but he was retained after his excellent performance in the 3rd ODI against South Africa.

Shadab Khan who was replaced by 33-year old Zahid Mehmood for Zimbabwe T20Is, is returning home after he fell injured and his thumb was affected during the ODI match against South Africa.

