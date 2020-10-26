Shadab Khan is at risk of “exclusion” due to leg strain in first ODI against Zimbabwe

(@fidahassanain)

The Board’s medical team is constantly watching Khan’s fitness due to strain in leg and the management may not take a chance for his inclusion in the first match against Zimbabwe.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) All rounder Shadab Khan who was supposed to be vice-captain under Babar Azam in T20 team was at risk of “exclusion” from One-Day International (ODI) due to a leg strain, the sources said on Monday.

Shadab Khan missed consecutively second intra-squad practice match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore due leg stain.

However, the medical staff of Pakistan cricket board (PCB) was continuously monitoring the status of the all-rounder.

The sources said that the management may not take a chance just because of Khan’s strain.

Zimbabwe series is starting from Oct 30 and players of both teams were busy in practice and training.

Pakistan’s cricketers have finished the first phase of their training in Lahore while two remaining sessions of training would be completed before match against Zimbabwe.