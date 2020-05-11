UrduPoint.com
Shadab Khan Is Born Leader Because Of His Attitude And Way To Play Game, Says Arthur

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 46 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 03:24 PM

Shadab Khan is born leader because of his attitude and way to play game, says Arthur

The former Pakistan Coach who is currently coaching Sri-Lankan team says Babar Azam is became leader because of his performance but Shadab Khan is also important to be part of this side.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 11th, 2020) Leg-spinner Shadab Khan is a born leader because of his attitude towards the game, former Pakistan Captain Mickey Arther said here on Monday.

Mickey Arthur, who is now the head coach of Sri Lanka team, said Babar Azam became the leader of the house and was going to be a great leader for Pakistan due to his performances Shadab was also important to be part of 9t.

Talking to a Youtube podcast show, Arthur said that it is performance because of Babar took the charge and he was now leader of Pakistan’s dressing room. He said but he going to tell other leader.

“Shadab Khan is important to be part of this side when Babar gained his position due to his performance,” said Arthur.

He said that Shadab Khan needed to be more in the dressing room because he is a born leader because of his attitude.

“He is born leader because of the way he thinks and the way he plays the game,” said the former Pakistan coach. He went on to say that Pakistan could rely on these two players while praising the talent of Babar and Shadab Khan.

“Shan Masood, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Babar, Shadab, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and now the emergence of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain is a great news for Pakistan,” he said, wishing their incessant victories because of attitude and will.

