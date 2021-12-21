Shadab Khan opens about his marriage, favorite things and plans

(@FahadShabbir)

The all-rounder had asked his fans to ask him questions in an online question and answer session by using the hashtag #AskShadab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21th, 2021) Pakistani all-rounder Shadab opened up about many of his plans including marriage.

In a question-and-answer session, Shadab Khan talked about different topics including cricket, his teams and many other plans.

Twitteratis flooded as Shadab Khan hosted the session and asked fans to use the hashtag #AskShadab.

#AskShadab also became the top trend in Pakistan within a very short time.

During this session, the fans asked many questions. They asked him about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with a user seeking Khan's opinion on whether Shaheen Shah Afridi could lead the Lahore Qalandars or not.

Khan responded that Shaheen can absolutely lead the Qalandars.

Another fan asked which franchise would Khan choose if given the choice. He responded that he would always pick Islamabad United unless they decide to release him.

He also unveiled that his favourite captain for the seventh edition of the PSL would be former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed — who is playing for Quetta Gladiators.

A fan asked why did Khan, at times, adopts a rude attitude on the field, "especially with juniors, and in the PSL".

To which, he responded that he "never" acted rudely and that juniors were his brothers.

To another question that why he was still referring as Sarfaraz as 'kaptaan', Khan said that Sarfaraz had taught him how to lead, how to look after his team, how to fight for his country, and his teammates.

He said, "My teacher will always be my captain,". When a fan asked Khan to use one word for Hasan Ali, to which he responded: "My brother".

Answering to a similar question about Mohammad Rizwan, Khan termed the wicket-keeper-batsman a "champion".

Khan also termed Shahid Afridi as his "inspiration".

Batsman Sharjeel Khan asked the all-rounder when was he deciding to tie the knot. At this, Shadab said: "Sharjeel bhai Aap he baat kaar lain ab number send karta houn" [I am sending you the number Sharjeel bhai. You can speak on my behalf]".

He revealed that Steve Smith was his favorite batsman and told his fans that famous Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was his favorite footballer.