UrduPoint.com

Shadab Khan Opens About His Marriage, Favorite Things And Plans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:17 PM

Shadab Khan opens about his marriage, favorite things and plans

The all-rounder had asked his fans to ask him questions in an online question and answer session by using the hashtag #AskShadab.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21th, 2021) Pakistani all-rounder Shadab opened up about many of his plans including marriage.

In a question-and-answer session, Shadab Khan talked about different topics including cricket, his teams and many other plans.

Twitteratis flooded as Shadab Khan hosted the session and asked fans to use the hashtag #AskShadab.

#AskShadab also became the top trend in Pakistan within a very short time.

During this session, the fans asked many questions. They asked him about the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with a user seeking Khan's opinion on whether Shaheen Shah Afridi could lead the Lahore Qalandars or not.

Khan responded that Shaheen can absolutely lead the Qalandars.

Another fan asked which franchise would Khan choose if given the choice. He responded that he would always pick Islamabad United unless they decide to release him.

He also unveiled that his favourite captain for the seventh edition of the PSL would be former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed — who is playing for Quetta Gladiators.

A fan asked why did Khan, at times, adopts a rude attitude on the field, "especially with juniors, and in the PSL".

To which, he responded that he "never" acted rudely and that juniors were his brothers.

To another question that why he was still referring as Sarfaraz as 'kaptaan', Khan said that Sarfaraz had taught him how to lead, how to look after his team, how to fight for his country, and his teammates.

He said, "My teacher will always be my captain,". When a fan asked Khan to use one word for Hasan Ali, to which he responded: "My brother".

Answering to a similar question about Mohammad Rizwan, Khan termed the wicket-keeper-batsman a "champion".

Khan also termed Shahid Afridi as his "inspiration".

Batsman Sharjeel Khan asked the all-rounder when was he deciding to tie the knot. At this, Shadab said: "Sharjeel bhai Aap he baat kaar lain ab number send karta houn" [I am sending you the number Sharjeel bhai. You can speak on my behalf]".

He revealed that Steve Smith was his favorite batsman and told his fans that famous Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was his favorite footballer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shahid Afridi Pakistan Super League Marriage Lead Lahore Qalandars Sharjeel Khan Mohammad Rizwan Hasan Ali Shadab Khan Islamabad United Afridi Top Quetta Gladiators

Recent Stories

New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for ..

New Zealand Approves Monoclonal Antibody Drug for COVID-19 Treatment - Medsafe

5 minutes ago
 NATO Must Give Prompt Response to Moscow's Securit ..

NATO Must Give Prompt Response to Moscow's Security Guarantees Proposals - Gavri ..

5 minutes ago
 President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

President grieved over Dr Shamsi's demise

13 minutes ago
 All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

All Black McKenzie eyes run at fly-half in Japan

13 minutes ago
 SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec ..

SAARC Secretary-General to arrive Pakistan on Dec 22

13 minutes ago
 Foreign debt worth 12.27 repaid by PTI government ..

Foreign debt worth 12.27 repaid by PTI government this year alone: Fawad

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.