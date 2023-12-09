Open Menu

Shadab Khan Opens Up About Experience Under Babar Azam’s Captaincy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 09, 2023 | 12:59 PM

Shadab Khan opens up about experience under Babar Azam’s captaincy

The all-rounder says they had a great time with Babar Azam as the captain for Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2023) Shadab Khan shared his experience under captaincy of Babar Azam.

Shadab Khan admired Babar Azam for his decision regarding resignation from the captaincy of all three formats.

“In the end, everyone makes their decisions, and we respect Babar's choice. We had a great time with him as the captain for Pakistan,” said Shadab during a recent interview.

Shadab expressed admiration for Babar's choice and extended his best wishes. He also conveyed positive sentiments about the newly appointed T20I captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

He said, “Shaheen has taken on the role, and we're looking forward to it,”.

He stated that having seen his captaincy in the PSL, it felt great.

Shadab was of the view that playing under captaincy of Shaheen Shah Afridi for the first time would be exciting.

He stated that he was eager to see how it would go.

Shaheen's initial challenge as T20I captain will be leading the team against New Zealand in a five-match series from January 12 to January 21, 2024.

On November 15th, Babar stepped down after a meeting with Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) Management Committee. Shan Masood was appointed as the Test captain, and Shaheen Shah Afridi took on the T20I captaincy.

