Shadab Khan Performs Umrah, Prays For Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 15, 2022 | 01:25 PM

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

The all-rounder has posted a picture on his Twitter account in Ahram just in front of Holy Kabaah.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s all-rounder, has successfully performed Umrah.

The player took to Twitter and posted his picture in Ahram just in front of Holy Kabaah. Khan also prayed for the country.

He tweeted, “Alhamdulillah, performed Umrah.

Prayed for my country, for humanity, for peace, for prosperity and above all, health for everyone. May Allah bless you all,”.

Hundreds of believers travel to Saudi Arabia every year and perform Umrah in Ramadan, seeking the Almighty’s blessings during the holy month.

But now the situation has improved and the kingdom has allowed the foreigners as well as previously the pilgrimage was restricted for the last coule of years owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

