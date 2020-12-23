UrduPoint.com
Shadab Khan Ruled Out Of First Test, Zafar Gohar Added

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:22 PM

Shadab Khan ruled out of first Test, Zafar Gohar added

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury following the conclusion of his side’s four wickets victory in the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday

Tauranga (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23nd Dec, 2020) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand due to a thigh injury following the conclusion of his side’s four wickets victory in the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday.

Shadab will now undergo MRI scans in Tauranga on Thursday, following which a further update on the exact nature of the injury and time needed to return to competitive cricket will be provided.

As Shadab is not available for, at least, the 26-30 December Test at Mount Maunganui, the team management has included left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar as a reinforcement. Zafar has joined the Test side from Hamilton where he was preparing with the Pakistan Shaheens for Sunday’s T20 match against the Northern Knights.

In the 2019-20 first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Zafar was the third most successful bowler with 38 wickets, including five four-fers and one five-fer for Central Punjab. In the National T20 Cup 2020-21, he took eight wickets for Central Punjab.

The 25-year-old has so far taken 144 wickets in 39 first-class matches, including six five-wicket hauls in an innings and two ten-wicket match hauls.

Squads

Pakistan squad for Tests: Mohammad Rizwan (captain for 1st Test), Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Yasir Shah and Zafar Gohar. (Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan not available for the first Test).

Pakistan Shaheens for T20s: Rohail Nazir (captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Amad Butt, Danish Aziz, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Musa Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz and Zeeshan Malik.

Upcoming matches:

26-30 Dec – 1st Test v New Zealand, Mount Manganui

27 Dec – 1st T20 v Northern Knights, Hamilton

29 Dec – 2nd T20 v Wellington Firebirds, Wellington

1 Jan – 3rd T20 v Canterbury, Lincoln

3-7 Jan – 2nd Test v New Zealand, Christchurch

3 Jan – 4th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

5 Jan – 5th T20 v New Zealand XI, Lincoln

