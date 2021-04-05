Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe tours

Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks

X-rays conducted following the match revealed an “intra articular communicated fracture” though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab.