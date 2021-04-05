UrduPoint.com
Shadab Khan Ruled Out Of South Africa And Zimbabwe Tours

Umer Jamshaid 55 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 03:18 PM

Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks

Pretoria (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th April, 2021) Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

X-rays conducted following the match revealed an “intra articular communicated fracture” though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab.

More Stories From Sports

