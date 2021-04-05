Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe tours

Pakistan test cricketer Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan test cricketer Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

X-rays conducted following the match revealed an "intra articular communicated fracture" though there is neither any displacement nor angulation, said a spokesman of the Pakistan cricket board here onMonday.

"The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab", he said.