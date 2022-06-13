UrduPoint.com

Shadab Khan Says He Got Motivated After Babar Called Him "Buddha"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 13, 2022 | 03:09 PM

The all-rounder appears as star in the last ODI match against West Indies as he led Pakistan to whitewash victory against the visiting team.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 13th, 2022) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said he got lot of motivation after Babar Azam called him "Buddha" (old).

Shadab Khan said that there was a tough situation as he and Khushdil Shah planned to take it easy till the second powerplay.

He said they would take their chances after the 38th over in two-over power play.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters after the series victory in Multan.

The 23-year-old said that after getting injured, it was difficult to field properly, so that's why he called him buddha.

"I have been working hard at the National High Performance Center to bowl more overs because it was initially difficult to bowl after getting injured," said Shadab, adding that he was doing hard work to improve his performance.

He also revealed that it was a little bit better for batters in the third match as opposed to the previous two ODIs.

"It's cricket, you can get out on a good batting pitch. Nicholas Pooran took four wickets. I saw Pooran bowl for the first time and he claimed four wickets," he added.

Pakistan beat West Indies by 53 runs in the final one-day international to successfully complete a whitewash against the visitors, which was largely possible thanks to Shadab Khan's all-around performance.

The all-rounder played a scintillating knock of 86 runs and took four wickets to hand Pakistan their third victory of the series as the Men in Green registered a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Multan Injured Babar Azam Nicholas Pooran Shadab Khan

