Open Menu

Shadab Khan Shares Heartwarming Marriage Tale

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:29 PM

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

The cricketer says initially he had passion for football.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024/ Shadab Khan, the dynamic all-rounder of the national cricket team, recently opened up about the details surrounding his recent nuptials.

In a recent interview, Shadab narrated the story of his engagement and wedding, revealing the sentimental journey that led to his marriage.

The cricketer shared that during his participation in the Big Bash League in December 2022, a pivotal moment occurred as he sustained an injury, sidelining him from the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand.

Seizing this moment, his father-in -law Saqlain Mushtaq, extended a warm invitation, inaugurating his new home and inviting Shadab's family.

During Holy Quran recitation at Saqlain's residence, Shadab’s mother saw his future wife and then within three days, he got married.

Even after the marriage, he said he used call his father in law as Saqi Bhai.

In a candid revelation about his entry into the world of cricket, Shadab Khan disclosed that he had passion for football.

However, despite a promising cricketing career, he momentarily shifted his focus to football due to an initial discomfort with hardball cricket.

Yet, after a brief stint playing football and a pivotal piece of advice, he returned to cricket, eventually carving out a successful career in the sport.

Shadab Khan's journey, both on and off the cricket field, adds another layer to the fascinating tales within the realm of Pakistani cricket.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football World Marriage Married Wife Shadab Khan December Family From New Zealand

Recent Stories

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

19 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

2 days ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

2 days ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

2 days ago
 59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports