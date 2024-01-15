Shadab Khan Shares Heartwarming Marriage Tale
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 12:29 PM
The cricketer says initially he had passion for football.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024/ Shadab Khan, the dynamic all-rounder of the national cricket team, recently opened up about the details surrounding his recent nuptials.
In a recent interview, Shadab narrated the story of his engagement and wedding, revealing the sentimental journey that led to his marriage.
The cricketer shared that during his participation in the Big Bash League in December 2022, a pivotal moment occurred as he sustained an injury, sidelining him from the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand.
Seizing this moment, his father-in -law Saqlain Mushtaq, extended a warm invitation, inaugurating his new home and inviting Shadab's family.
During Holy Quran recitation at Saqlain's residence, Shadab’s mother saw his future wife and then within three days, he got married.
Even after the marriage, he said he used call his father in law as Saqi Bhai.
In a candid revelation about his entry into the world of cricket, Shadab Khan disclosed that he had passion for football.
However, despite a promising cricketing career, he momentarily shifted his focus to football due to an initial discomfort with hardball cricket.
Yet, after a brief stint playing football and a pivotal piece of advice, he returned to cricket, eventually carving out a successful career in the sport.
Shadab Khan's journey, both on and off the cricket field, adds another layer to the fascinating tales within the realm of Pakistani cricket.
