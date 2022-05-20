UrduPoint.com

Shadab Khan To Play For Yorkshire Cricket Club In T20 Blast

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2022 | 05:31 PM

The all-rounder flies to the UK to play county cricket in the UK after getting NOC from Pakistan Cricket Board.

LAHORE: Shadab Khan is traveling to the UK after securing No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) from Pakistan Cricket board.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakiatan Point News-May 20th, 2022) Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Friday joined Yorkshire Cricket Club in the T20 Blast.

Earlier, the Yorkshire made announcement that Shadab would play T20 Blast earlier. The club had said that Shadab would take part in the first five and last six fixtures in the upcoming competition.

The 23-years-old leg spinner would be playing with Haris Rauf who was already playing county cricket in England.

However, Shadab and Rauf will return to Pakistan if they are made part of the squad for next home series againat West Indies due in June.

After Shadab's participation, Darren Gough who

is Yorkshire's interim managing director said that Shadab's addition to the already existing squad is very interesting.

He said Shadab is a good player who can show excellent performance.

He hoped that the player would strengthen the team by adding a new feature with it

