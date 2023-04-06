Shadab Khan visits Cantonment hospital

Vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team and chief player Shadab Khan visited the Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice-captain of the Pakistan cricket team and chief player Shadab Khan visited the Cantonment General Hospital Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Executive Officer Rawalpindi Cantonment board Imran Gulzar, Deputy Cantonment Executive Officer Muhammad Tanveer, Administrator Cantonment General Hospital Brigadier Hasan Ibrahim and other hospital staff gave him a warm welcome on his arrival at the hospital. The children also presented flowers to their national hero on the occasion.

During his visit, he took around various hospital departments while a briefing was also given to him about the hospital.

Cantonment Executive Officer Imran Gulzar told the media that Shadab Khan's visit was a matter of happiness for me and for the hospital staff.

"We are proud that the cricket hero visited the hospital and the players of the country are actively participating in the services and welfare of humanity." He further said that Cantonment Hospital consisted of 500 beds while the best facilities were being provided to the residents of Cantt areas at nominal prices.

Shahdab Khan, on the occasion, lauded the role of the Cantonment Hospital administration for providing the best medical facilities to the people of the Cantt area.

He said that more efforts would be made to upgrade the health facilities at the hospital with the consensus of the hospital" administration as serving ailing humanity was the noble cause.

Later, a shield was presented to the national hero.