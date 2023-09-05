Open Menu

Shadab Named Head Coach For SAFF U19 C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published September 05, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Shadab named head coach for SAFF U19 C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Shadab Iftikhar would lead the U19 Football team as Head Coach in the SAFF U19 Championship 2023, scheduled to be held in Nepal from September 21 to 30.

Pakistan Football Federation has introduced Shadab Iftikhar as the newest addition to their technical team, according to a press release.

Holding a UEFA A Licence Coach certification, Iftikhar boasts a rich background.

He fulfilled the role of a scout under Roberto Martinez, contributing his expertise to both Wigan Athletic and Everton Football Club, each for a two-year span.

He has also worked for the Royal Belgium Football Federation as an opposition scout during the Euro 2020 and Qatar World Cup 2022.

At the end of November 2021, Iftikhar was appointed manager of Fort William in the Scottish Highland Football League.

Furthermore, he has been associated with several academies in England such as Bury FC and Morecambe FC.

