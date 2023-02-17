Shadab retained by Birmingham Phoenix

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani all-rounder, Shadab Khan, has been retained for £100k by Birmingham Phoenix for The Hundred 2023 edition, which is scheduled to take place in August.

The Hundred men's and women's teams have been announced, including players retained for the 2023 competition, said cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Shadab was the only Pakistani cricketer to be retained for the 2023 season, said cricketpakistan.com.pk.

Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell are among those who were not retained from last year.

Shadab would play alongside international cricketers like Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Liam Livingstone for Phoenix.

Shadab was also picked by Phoenix last year, but couldn't play a single game for them.

The Pakistan all-rounder recently played for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and was the captain of the PSL franchise, Islamabad United.