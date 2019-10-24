UrduPoint.com
Shadab To Join Surrey For T20 Blast 2020

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistani leg-spinner Shadab Khan will be joining Surrey for the Twenty20 Blast in 2020.

Shadab, 21, has played 35 T20s for Pakistan, taking 46 wickets. He has also played five Tests and 43 ODIs for Pakistan .

Shadab's experience in franchise cricket has seen him represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League as well as Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash.

"I have been waiting for an opportunity to play county cricket for a long time and T20 at The Oval is a great place to start," thecricketer.com quoted Shadab as saying.

"I am honoured to be following in the footsteps of some great Pakistan cricketers and would do my best to make both my new team and the Surrey fans proud," Shadab said.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart said Shadab was one of the most exciting spin bowlers in world cricket and we look forward to seeing him perform for Surrey next year.

The arrival of Shadab is the latest addition made by Surrey during the current off-season, following confirmation of the signing of Australia seamer Michael Neser for the first half of the County Championship season.

Surrey won the inaugural T20 county competition in 2003, but have not reached the final since 2013, when they lost to Northants Steelbacks.

