UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shadab To Miss First ODI Against Zimbabwe

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 11:24 PM

Shadab to miss first ODI against Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team on Wednesday night said that Pakistan men's national team's vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, 30 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team on Wednesday night said that Pakistan men's national team's vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, 30 October.

The leg-spinner suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on 23 October, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

"Shadab will continue to be treated and rehabilitation regime and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore PCB Zimbabwe Shadab Khan October From

Recent Stories

Arab Coalition destroys six Houthi drones targetin ..

25 minutes ago

26 countries together in honour of Frontline Heroe ..

26 minutes ago

Bukhari travels to Chitral in official capacity bu ..

15 minutes ago

Asad appeals public for strict implementation of S ..

15 minutes ago

Biden Casts Vote in US Presidential Election

15 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Discusses Sahel Co ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.