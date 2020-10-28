Shadab to miss first ODI against Zimbabwe

The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team on Wednesday night said that Pakistan men's national team's vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, 30 October

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ):The Pakistan Cricket Board's medical team on Wednesday night said that Pakistan men's national team's vice-captain Shadab Khan will be unavailable for selection for the first One-Day International against Zimbabwe, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday, 30 October.

The leg-spinner suffered from stiffness in his left upper-leg during the first intra-squad warm-up match in Lahore on 23 October, said a spokesman of the PCB here.

"Shadab will continue to be treated and rehabilitation regime and a further update will be provided ahead of the second ODI", he added.