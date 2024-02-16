Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

Islamabad United Captain Shadab sees HBL PSL 9 as the platform to make a comeback to the national side

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Islamabad United Captain Shadab sees HBL PSL 9 as the platform to make a comeback to the national side.

Shadab Khan was picked for the New Zealand T20I series against New Zealand after lacklustre performances in the Asia Cup and the ICC men's World Cup in India.

To a question, the Islamabad United captain said he had put the lacklustre performances behind, and he was fully focused on the tournament ahead.

"I have set the goal to win Player of the Tournament at the HBL PSL 9," he responded.

On pressure with too many all-rounders in the team, he said a big stage does have its pressure, adding he has confidence in the all-round abilities of his players.

On his performance, he said cricket is a team game and team performance helps win games, adding that it was important to perform as captain of the team.

About plans for the big game at the opening match of the HBL PSL 9, he said, "We keep things simple and have simple plans for the match against Lahore Qalnadars.

On the opponents in the opening match of the HBL PSL 9, he said, Lahore Qalnadars have been growing fast over the years and they are a formidable side.

About Shah brothers (Naseem, Ubaid and Hunain) being preferred to Muhammad Wasim Jr. and Hasan Ali, he expressed the young Shahs will perform well for the Islamabad United, adding that the three brother may play together for the team.

On Naseem Shah' fitness, Shadab said the ace pace bowler was doing well in the net and look super fit.

To the Islamabad United fabs, he urged the fans to be patient with Naseem Shah's performance after come back from the injury.

Shadab was hopeful that Tymil Mills' presence in the team will do a lot good to team's performance in the death overs. He said Naseem Shah and Tymil Mills will contain the teams in the death overs.