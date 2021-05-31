UrduPoint.com
‘Shadi Ker Lay,’: Azhar Ali Asks Babar Azam In Lighter Note

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:10 PM

‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in lighter note

The former skipper gave this advice to Babar Azam while responding to a fan during a questions and answers session.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali urged top batsman and Test teammate Babar Azam marry soon.

He gave this suggestion to Babar Azam when one of the fans of Azhar Ali asked him that what advice he would give to the incumbent captain of the national cricket team.

At this, Azhar asked Babar Azam in native language: “Shadi ker lay,”[get married].

Babar Azam who became the top batsman after his excellent performance in recent tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe also faced many troubles including the allegations of sexual harassment by a woman in Lahore.

More Stories From Sports

