‘Shadi ker lay,’: Azhar Ali asks Babar Azam in lighter note

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 31st, 2021) Former Pakistan cricket captain Azhar Ali urged top batsman and Test teammate Babar Azam marry soon.

He gave this suggestion to Babar Azam when one of the fans of Azhar Ali asked him that what advice he would give to the incumbent captain of the national cricket team.

At this, Azhar asked Babar Azam in native language: “Shadi ker lay,”[get married].

Babar Azam who became the top batsman after his excellent performance in recent tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe also faced many troubles including the allegations of sexual harassment by a woman in Lahore.