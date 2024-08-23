Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

Opener Shadman Islam innings led Bangladesh to finish the third day’s play on 316 for five in the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Opener Shadman islam innings led Bangladesh to finish the third day’s play on 316 for five in the first Test against Pakistan at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Pakistan had declared the innings on 448 for six while Bangladesh were 27 for no loss in their first innings on the second day.

Shadman was cleaned up by fast bowler Mohammad Ali after scoring an impressive and elegant 93 at Bangladesh’s score of 199 for four. But the 98-run unbroken sixth wicket stand between Mushfiqur Rahim (55) and Litton Das (52) helped the tourists to reduce the first innings deficit to 132 runs with five wickets standing.

Mushfiqur’s 122-ball innings is studded with seven fours, while Litton has faced 58 balls and struck eight fours and a six.

The two batters took full advantage of the tired Pakistan bowlers in the final session of an extended play by hitting some delightful strokes as the visitors added 117 runs in 26 overs.

Shadman, who featured in two Bangladesh ‘A’ v Pakistan Shaheens four-day matches in Darwin, Australia, faced 183 balls and struck 12 fours. It was his third half-century in 14th Test.

Bangladesh had resumed their first innings at 27 for no loss and slipped to 53 for two before Shadman and Mominul Haque rebuilt the innings with a 94-run third wicket partnership. Mominul scored 50 off 76 balls with five fours, before his off stump was sent on a walk by Khurram Shahzad, who finished the day with two for 47.

Pakistan bowlers toiled on a hot day and on a surface that didn’t offer as much assistance as on the first day. Out of the 92 overs Bangladesh has faced to date, Pakistan’s spinners bowled 20 overs with Saim Ayub picking up a wicket in his first over in Test cricket by dismissing Shakib Al Hasan (15).

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been the most expensive bowler of Bangladesh’s first innings to date with figures of 20-4-77-1.

Shaheen Shah Afridi was wicketless in figures of 18-3-55-0, while Mohammad Ali had figures of 15-2-42-1.

Pakistan coach Azhar Mehmood said the match position is even at the moment. If we take early wickets on day 4 then we can get the match in our hands, he said.

He said the same team will be played in the second Test as well. We are playing a Test match after a gap of seven months. Our bowlers and fielding has the energy and I think everything is going in the right direction.

To a question, he said we want a wicket which can support all departments whether its spinners, batters, pacers in the second Test.

He said Shaheen Shah Afridi is playing Test cricket after a long time so his rhythm didn’t click that way but he’s our best bowler and we have Naseem Shah who had also come back from injury.

He said we can only win a Test match when we will take 20 wickets and we felt we can take them by relying on our pacers. We can include a spinner or more but we need to think how we get 20 wickets, he said.

He also lauded Khurram Shahzad saying he was the pick of the bowler on Day 3. The way he trapped Shadman was a good sign on how to follow on your plan, he said.

Amir Jamal and Salman Ali Agha both are good an all-rounders and Pakistan has a bright future. We have to patient and give chances to our all-rounders, he said.

Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque said spinners might get some turn and bounce on the pitch. As an opposition I believe in positive thinking and Litton Das is a classic batsman and hopefully we will come strong on Day 4, he said.

Scores in brief (day 3 of 5): Pakistan (1st innings) 448-6d (Mohammad Rizwan 171 not out, Saud Shakeel 141, Saim Ayub 56, Shaheen Shah Afridi 29 not out; Hasan Mahmud 2-70, Shoriful Islam 2-77.

Bangladesh (1st innings) 316-5, 92 overs (Shadman Islam 93, Mushfiqur Rahim 55, Litton Das 52, Mominul Haque 50; Khurram Shahzad 2-47).

APP/vad-msr