UrduPoint.com

Shadoff Leads LPGA Mediheal After Late Birdie Spree

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 07, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Shadoff leads LPGA Mediheal after late birdie spree

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff conjured a late birdie spree to surge into a two-shot first-round lead at the LPGA Tour's Mediheal Championship in California on Thursday.

The 34-year-old world number 93 reeled off four birdies in her final five holes to shoot an eight-under-par 64 at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles.

Shadoff's barnstorming finish followed a blistering outward nine, when she sank three birdies and an eagle after teeing off on the 10th hole to reach the turn at five under.

The lone blemish on an otherwise flawless day for the Englishwoman came with a bogey five on the par-four first.

"I think everything was just clicking," Shadoff said afterwards.

"I hit my driver really great and I gave myself a lot of opportunities. The putter just got hot, so I was giving myself a lot of opportunities and just rolling it in.

"I just felt really relaxed today. Everything was just kind of flowing.

" Shadoff, who has yet to win a tournament in 12 seasons on the LPGA Tour, leads from China's Liu Ruixin and American Alison Lee, who share second after carding six-under-par 66s.

Elsewhere Thursday there was an impressive homecoming for California's Danielle Kang, who is playing in only her fifth tournament following a three-month layoff after underdgoing treatment for a spinal tumor.

Kang, an honorary member at Saticoy where she played regularly during her college career, shot a five-under-par 67 to share fourth place alongside Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul and South Africa's Paula Reto.

Kang's round included six birdies and one bogey but the 29-year-old was frustrated after struggling to build on her front nine, when she reached the turn at four under.

"I kind of stalled a little bit in the back so I was a bit disappointed," Kang said.

"I'm excited to see what I can do in the next three days. Hopefully I make a lot of run for it and make some birdies."

Related Topics

World China Driver Los Angeles Lead Eagle South Africa From Share

Recent Stories

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

8 hours ago
 Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his las ..

Messi says 2022 World Cup will 'surely' be his last

8 hours ago
 Imran would face a surprise on his long march towa ..

Imran would face a surprise on his long march towards Islamabad: Ahsan Iqbal

8 hours ago
 Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelens ..

Peskov Urges US, UK, EU Members to React to Zelenskyy's Statement About Strikes ..

8 hours ago
 Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US Sta ..

Police Say Responding to Active Shooting in US State of Michigan

8 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Def ..

Pentagon Says Drills Near Korean Peninsula Are Defense Exercises, Not a Threat

8 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.