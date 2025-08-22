Open Menu

Shafique Raja Nominated As Spokesperson For PSB

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 22, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Shafique Raja nominated as spokesperson for PSB

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Sports board (PSB) has nominated senior journalist Muhammad Shafique Raja, presently serving with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), as its Spokesperson.

According to a notification, the APP has conveyed its no objection to Shafique Raja performing the additional responsibility of PSB Spokesperson alongside his regular duties at APP.

The nomination has been made by PSB keeping in view the forthcoming South Asian Games (SAG) and the need for effective media coordination.

Shafique Raja has around two decades of experience in journalism, including extensive reporting on the sports beat.

