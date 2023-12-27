Shafique stands firm as Pakistan narrow gap on Australia

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Opener Abdullah Shafique battled to an unbeaten 39 as Pakistan narrowed Australia's lead to 250 runs at tea on day two of the second Test in Melbourne on Wednesday, losing one wicket in the process.

At the break, they were 68-1 with skipper Shan Masood alongside Shafique on 15, negotiating a still spicy pitch offering swing and seam that saw the visitors take seven wickets in the morning session.

Aamer Jamal spearheaded the charge with 3-64 to contain the hosts to 318 after they resumed on 187-3 after being sent into bat, with Marnus Labuschagne top-scoring on 63.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a positive start in reply, surviving a series of loud appeals as Pakistan target a first Test win in Australia since 1995.

Shafique was hugely lucky on 16 when the umpire turned an appeal from Nathan Lyon for lbw. Australia captain Pat Cummins opted not to review, but ball-tracking suggested it was out.

The veteran spinner was almost unplayable, fresh from reaching the 500-wicket milestone during the first Test in Perth, and finally earned his reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip on 10.

Labuschagne had been a rock on day one, digging in for an overnight 44 off 120 balls after David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith had all departed.

He padded up again alongside Travis Head on nine with the sun shining, smacking a boundary off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the opening over to signal Australia's intent.

The explosive Head drove Hasan Ali to the ropes off his first ball and followed it up with another in the same over to quickly get in the groove.

But his attacking flair cost him on 17, lashing at a wide Afridi delivery that took a thick edge and was well collected by a diving Agha Salman in the slips.

At the other end, Labuschagne kept plugging away to bring up his 17th Test half-century.

Mitchell Marsh was given out twice in successive balls during a fiery Ali over while on seven by West Indian umpire Joel Wilson.

He reviewed both decisions -- for lbw and caught behind -- and survived.

But just as the match appeared to be slipping away from Pakistan, Jamal bagged the crucial wicket of Labuschagne, who edged to Shafique at slip.

Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc quickly followed him back to the dressing room as Pakistan cashed in with a new ball, before Marsh holed out to Jamal at backward point off Mir Hamza on 41 and the tail folded.

Australia won the first Test of the three-match series in Perth by 360 runs.