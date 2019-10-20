Shafqat win Senior 40+ Tennis title

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Col. Shafqat won the Seniors 40+ title of the 1st Major Gen. Bilal Omer Shaheed Tennis Championship 2019 which concluded at the Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Westridge, Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The chief organizer of the tournament was Saeed-Ul-Haq and the tournament director was Col. (R) Zubair Anwar.

The chief guest of the concluding ceremony was Maj. Gen. Syed Najeeb Ahmed (GOC Aviation) and the Guest of honour was Zara Omer Khan, the daughter of Maj. Gen. Bilal Omer Khan (Shaheed).

In the Seniors 40+ single final, Col. Shafqat beat Mustafa Asghar by 6-2, 6-3.

In the Seniors Doubles 40+ final, Col. Shafqat, Capt. Zafar islam beat Col. Zubair Anwar, Major Asif by 6-4, 6-3.