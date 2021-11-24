UrduPoint.com

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Cup Basketball Tourney From Thursday

Muhammad Rameez 49 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Cup basketball tourney from Thursday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :The Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai (SSB) Cup Basketball Tournament 2021 would begin from Thursday at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh in collaboration with Karachi Basketball Association organized by Usman Basketball Club District Central.

The tournament will be inaugurated by Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Chairman, Shamsi academy.

Leading sports personalities and players from the megalopolis will also be present on the occasion.

The chief organizer of the tournament Ghulam Muhammad Khan told that 12 leading teams of the city will be competing in the tournament. Two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The grand final of the tournament will be played on December 3rd.

A committee was formed under the leadership of Usman Club President Shahida Parveen Kiyani to organize the tournament in a splendid manner.

