Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) To Host Lok Sahaita Marathon Race On Dec 25
Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2024
The organizing committee for the first-ever Lok Sahaita Marathon Race on Monday met at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk.
The meeting aimed to finalize the event's arrangements and review progress. Conveners presented reports on improvements for the event, which will create a new historical milestone in the Sukkur region, highlighting ancient monuments, cultural sites, and regional traditions.
Dr Khushk emphasized the university's key role in promoting educational achievement and encouraging participation in healthy activities.
He noted that the race presents an international opportunity for the local community.
Over 200 students from SALU will participate in the marathon, which will begin from Kotdiji. Efforts are underway to beautify the roads along the race route, including the installation of colorful flags, buntings, and welcome banners. A reception camp will also be set up to welcome participants.
The meeting was attended by deans of all faculties and conveners and members of various organizing committees.
