Open Menu

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) To Host Lok Sahaita Marathon Race On Dec 25

Muhammad Rameez Published December 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) to host Lok Sahaita Marathon Race on Dec 25

The organizing committee for the first-ever Lok Sahaita Marathon Race on Monday met at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk.

SUKKUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The organizing committee for the first-ever Lok Sahaita Marathon Race on Monday met at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor (VC), Professor Dr. Muhammad Yousuf Khushk.

The meeting aimed to finalize the event's arrangements and review progress. Conveners presented reports on improvements for the event, which will create a new historical milestone in the Sukkur region, highlighting ancient monuments, cultural sites, and regional traditions.

Dr Khushk emphasized the university's key role in promoting educational achievement and encouraging participation in healthy activities.

He noted that the race presents an international opportunity for the local community.

Over 200 students from SALU will participate in the marathon, which will begin from Kotdiji. Efforts are underway to beautify the roads along the race route, including the installation of colorful flags, buntings, and welcome banners. A reception camp will also be set up to welcome participants.

The meeting was attended by deans of all faculties and conveners and members of various organizing committees.

Related Topics

Marathon Sukkur Progress Khairpur Event All From Race

Recent Stories

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving p ..

Musadik welcomes dialogue with PTI for resolving political issues

4 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

4 minutes ago
 France's new government to be announced Monday eve ..

France's new government to be announced Monday evening: Elysee

4 minutes ago
 London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

London toy 'shop' window where nothing is for sale

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hinde ..

Ahsan directs immediate resolution of issues hindering China Century Steel Mills ..

2 minutes ago
 Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of sh ..

Sweden says China blocked prosecutors' probe of ship linked to cut cables

2 minutes ago
Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom ..

Norwegian Haugan dazzles in men's World Cup slalom win

2 minutes ago
 KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declari ..

KP Cabinet approves relief emergency after declaring Kurram disaster hit distric ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Indus ..

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President Nazir H ..

5 minutes ago
 PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

PRA extends scope of Single Sales Tax Return

5 minutes ago
 PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront clim ..

PPP' Chairman seeks youth support to confront climate change, secure digital rig ..

5 minutes ago
 Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

Proclaimed offenders arrested in Attock

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports