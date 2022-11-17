UrduPoint.com

Shah Appointed Member Development Commission World Baseball Softball Confederation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 17, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Shah appointed Member Development Commission World Baseball Softball Confederation

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah PFB has been appointed as Member Development Commission of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) President Syed Fakhar Ali Shah PFB has been appointed as Member Development Commission of World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari has issued a letter appointing Shah as a member of the commission after the approval of the executive board, said a press release.

The appointment was a matter of honor for Pakistan and baseball circles.

Riccardo Fraccari said Shah's expertise and knowledge of our sport would be a great asset to this commission and I look forward to his contribution to the growth of our organization and success of the game.

Chairman of Member Development Commission Angelo Vicini congratulated Shah on the appointment and wished him success.

Shah thanked for welcoming him on his appointment and said this position has been awarded for the first time in our region and it was a matter of honor for Pakistan and baseball circles.

Related Topics

Pakistan World

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

Pakistan, Russia sign road transport agreement

2 minutes ago
 British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed i ..

British, Australian and Japanese prisoners freed in Myanmar junta amnesty

2 minutes ago
 NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before ..

NATO Expecting No Major Ukrainian Offensive Before Spring - Deputy Chief

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade ..

Pakistan - Kazakhstan agrees to sign transit trade agreement: Ambassador Yerzhan ..

4 minutes ago
 No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish ..

No Traces of Second Fallen Missile Found on Polish Territory - President

4 minutes ago
 RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

RPO Malakand directs crackdown against criminals

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.