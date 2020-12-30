ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Erstwhile Pakistani boxer Syed Hussain Shah on Wednesday challenged British boxer of Pakistan origin Amir Khan for an exhibition bout, pledging that he would showcase his skills by knocking out his opponent.

"I challenge Amir Khan for a three-round fight like the way Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. had fought [last month]. I ask Amir to fight me. I'm ready for that," Japan-based Shah, who claimed bronze medal in the middleweight division at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, South Korea said in a video message.

"The fight will be decided on a knockout basis. Either he knocks me out or I will do that," said the 56-year-old Shah while challenging welterweight pro boxer Khan.

He said he was pressing that the fight should be decided on a knockout basis because Khan was around 20 to 21 years younger to him and still featuring in bouts.

"The game will be draw on points. There'll be a knockout and I'll knock him out," he added.