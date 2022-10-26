UrduPoint.com

Shah Faisal Awarded World Karate Coaching Certificate

Muhammad Rameez Published October 26, 2022 | 06:50 PM

World Karate Federation issued a World Certified Karate Coach's Certificate (License) to Shah Faisal, a prominent international karate coach from Peshawar

The award was given during the National Karate Championship. National Karate Championship was recently held wherein players from all the affiliated departments and teams from the four provinces besides Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir; and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The award was given during the National Karate Championship. National Karate Championship was recently held wherein players from all the affiliated departments and teams from the four provinces besides Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir; and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Brigadier Waheed Gul, administrator was the chief guest on the occasion who besides distributing prizes and medals among the position holders, gave away the certificates issued by World Karate Federation to international qualified coach Shah Faisal.

Chairman, Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir and other important personalities were present on this occasion.

Shah Faisal is the first World Certified Karate Coach of Pakistan, which is a great honor not only for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for the entire country, Brig. Waheed Gul said in his short speech.

Chairman, Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir lauded the efforts and hard work of Shah Faisal and said that it would help Pakistan in training and coaching the upcoming youngsters.

