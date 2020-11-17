Shah Faisal White wins opening match of Korangi Sports Festival

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Shah Faisal White defeated Landhi White by 27 runs, in the opening cricket match of the Korangi sports Festival 2020 played at Landhi Gymkhana on Tuesday.

Batting first, Shah Faisal White scored 158 runs with a loss of 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Talha Siddiqui with his magnificent batting made 72 runs off 46 balls with the help of 1 six and 7 fours while Dilawar Merchant scored 33 runs off 46 balls. Muhammad Salman, Younis Khan and Aariz Ahmed of Landhi Whites got 2 wickets each.

The Landhi White failed to chase the given target and the entire team was bowled out for 130 runs. Qudratullah, Tauseef and Mohammad Salman scored 32, 29 and 17 runs respectively. Shah Faisal Whites' Bilal Manzoor, Talha Siddiqui sent 3 players back to the pavilion.

Umpiring duties were performed by Muhammad Zeeshan Raza and Zia Abbas while Scorer was Sagheer Ahmed.

Talha Siddiqui of the winning team was declared Man of the Match.