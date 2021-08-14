UrduPoint.com

Shah Gymkhana Win Jashan-e-Azadi Shama T20 Cricket Cup

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Shah Gymkhana win Jashan-e-Azadi Shama T20 Cricket Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Shah Gymkhana cricket Club won the Shama Jashan-e-Azadi T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating PIMS Club, Kohat by seven wickets in a match played in connection with the Independence Day here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Qari Saifullah distributed prizes among the players, coaches Irfan Saleem, Fazal Akbar Shah and Hanif Shah were also present on the occasion. In the final, PIMS batted first and scored 94 runs in the allotted overs. Mohammad Adnan (28), Jamal Khan (18) and Tala Shah (12) were the key contributors.

In reply, Shah Gymkhana Club achieved the target in the last over at a loss of three wickets. Muradullah scored 18, Mohammad Salman 18 and Mohammad Shoaib 24. Sehar Hussain took two wickets for PIMS Club.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Kohat Independence

Recent Stories

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in al ..

UVAS celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan in all campuses with zeal and zest

45 minutes ago
 Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India ..

Excluding New Delhi from 'Troika Plus' shows India's minor role in Afghan issue

46 minutes ago
 Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in ..

Thailand to evaluate lockdown rules amid surge in infections

46 minutes ago
 Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to ..

Various benefits of Ehsaas initiatives extended to residents of Faisalabad distr ..

46 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths ..

Malaysia reports 20,670 new COVID-19 cases, deaths pass 12,000 mark

46 minutes ago
 Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

Most Italian regions show moderate COVID-19 risk

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.