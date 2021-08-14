Shah Gymkhana win Jashan-e-Azadi Shama T20 Cricket Cup

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Shah Gymkhana cricket Club won the Shama Jashan-e-Azadi T20 Cricket Tournament by defeating PIMS Club, Kohat by seven wickets in a match played in connection with the Independence Day here at Gymkhana Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Qari Saifullah distributed prizes among the players, coaches Irfan Saleem, Fazal Akbar Shah and Hanif Shah were also present on the occasion. In the final, PIMS batted first and scored 94 runs in the allotted overs. Mohammad Adnan (28), Jamal Khan (18) and Tala Shah (12) were the key contributors.

In reply, Shah Gymkhana Club achieved the target in the last over at a loss of three wickets. Muradullah scored 18, Mohammad Salman 18 and Mohammad Shoaib 24. Sehar Hussain took two wickets for PIMS Club.