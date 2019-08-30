Shah Hussain loses in pre-quarterfinals

Pakistan's hopes to earn a direct spot in 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifies ended on Friday when the country's star judoka Shah Hussain Shah lost the pre-quarterfinals of the World Judo Championship being played at Japan

According to information received here, Shah Hussain lost the pre-quarterfinal to Daniel of Bulgaria Olympic Ranking 50.

However Shah Hussain won his first fight against Olympic Ranking 62 Saidov Saidzhalol of Tajikistan.

A four-member Pakistan outfit comprising two men and as many women judokas, Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg), Mohammad Hasnain (-66kg), Amina Toyda (-57kg) and Humaira (-49kg), participated in the World Judo Championships 2019, taking place at Nippon Budokan Tokyo, Japan.

However, the other three judokas Amina Toyoda, Humaira Ashiq and Mohammad Hasnain exited in the first rounds.