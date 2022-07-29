Shah Khan from KP wins Punjab Premier Table Tennis League

Shah Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) defeated Ubaid Shah also from KP by 3-0 with the scores of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-9 in the one-sided final match of Punjab Premier Table Tennis League here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex gymnasium hall on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Shah Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) defeated Ubaid Shah also from KP by 3-0 with the scores of 11-7, 11-7 and 11-9 in the one-sided final match of Punjab Premier Table Tennis League here at Nishtar Park sports Complex gymnasium hall on Friday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq Qureshi were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hasan, Multan Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, Administrator NPSC gymnasium hall Mustafa Shah and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Later Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab and Director General Sports Punjab Mohammad Tariq awarded trophies and cash prizes among the top position holders.

Sports board Punjab gave away a cash prize of Rs 50000 to the winner of Punjab Premier Table Tennis League, Rs 30000 to runner up and third position holder was given cash prize of Rs 20000. Sports Board Punjab also gave kits to all participants of the event.

Speaking on the occasion Secretary Sports Punjab said that Punjab Premier Table Tennis League was organised under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab as part of Golden Jubilee celebrations of the country and this campaign will remain continue throughout the year. "We are quite confident that the holding of this League will play a key role in further popularizing the game of table tennis in the country".

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on this occasion said that Sports Board Punjab will continue to organize competitive events of different games to provide maximum playing opportunities to talented male and female players of the province.

Meanwhile, Director General Sports Punjab also awarded a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh to top performers of recent 2-week modern hockey training camp held under the supervision of legendary Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2.

Top coach Rana Zaheer and other officials were also present on this occasion.