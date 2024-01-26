Shah Khawar promises PCB BoG formation, electing chairman at the earliest

Pakistan Cricket Board Acting Chairman Shah Khawar has said he will ensure formation of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the PCB and election of chairman in the shortest possible time, under the PCB constitution

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Cricket Board Acting Chairman Shah Khawar has said he will ensure formation of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the PCB and election of chairman in the shortest possible time, under the PCB constitution.

Addressing a press conference at the PCB headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium here on Friday, he said: “I have the mandate from PCB Patron Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as the election commissioner and will discharge my duties under the PCB constitution."

Shah Khawar was confident that the BoG would be notified by tomorrow (Saturday), and the election of the PCB chairman would follow in the shortest possible time, adding that his first task was to complete the BoG through appointment of new members.

The PCB acting chairman said the prime minister was authorised by the PCB constitution to appoint two BoG members, adding that Mustafa Ramday and Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi were his nominees in the wake of resignation by Zaka Ashraf.

About appointment of CM Mohsin Naqvi as the BoG member, and likely chairman PCB, he said a public office-holder like a prime minister or chief minister could not hold an office of profit, adding since the PCB chairman office was not an office of profit, Mohsin Naqvi could may assume the charge without any legal hiccup.

He said once the PCB chairman was elected, the incumbent chairman would be hand over charge within seven days of the election as per the constitution.

On the day of election of the PCB Chairman, Shah Khawar said the election may be held before or a little beyond the general elections of February 8, 2024. He further said no inordinate delay will be tolerated in the election of PCB Chairman.

On new appointment by the interim set-up, the Acting Chairman PCB Shah Khawar has said that the interim set-up may make short term appointment without going beyond its mandate, adding that some contracts of the coaching staff had expired while some had resigned and there may be need for some temporary appointments.

On PSL 9 preparations, Shah Khawar, who is a renowned lawyer, dispelled the impression that the recent changes at PCB headquarters will effect the schedule of the PSL 9, adding that marquee event will take place without any ado. He said the body is run by professionals who will ensure that PSL 9 runs successfully.

On dissatisfaction of Peshawar Zalmi regarding match venues, the Acting Chairman said the Peshawar Zalmi grievance regarding match schedules may be addressed.

Dispelling impression of interference by the Ministry of Inter provincial coordination (IPC) in PCB affairs, he said there is not an iota of reality that the IPC Ministry has interfered with the running of PCB. He said the IPC ministry is not the regulatory ministry but the PCB affairs are to be guided by the patron - the Prime Minister.

On ineffectiveness of election of PCB Chairman if held under the caretaker government, Shah Khawar said it wil not be easy to undo the election of the PCB Chairman under the caretaker government if it is held held after formation of the BoG under the rules and regulations.

He said let us set an example for the incoming governments to respect mandate of PCB elections for the next three years.

On Mohammad Hafeez, he said Mohammad Hafeez had had an informal meeting with him in the in the presence of Chief Selector Wahab Riaz and Barrister Salman. However, he added, Hafeez was given a contract for one month and he had already exceeded while being with the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand, adding the case for appointment of Director Cricket team is lying with the Patron.

To a question, he said the decisions of the Acting Chairman PCB may be challenged before the PCB Adjudicator Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jilani.

On rescheduling of President Cup final between February 6 and 10 and ultimate clash with general elections, he said the dates of the final may further be rescheduled, adding the SNGPL had written to the PCB for rescheduling.

On ad-hocism, the Acting Chairman Shah Khawar said ad-hocism was not an ideal situation to run affairs of the PCb, adding that ad-hoscism was not the the main reason of poor performance of the team in Australia and New Zealand. However, he said the incumbent PCB chairman will look into the performance of the cricketers.

On uniformity of policy on NOCs for leagues to players, he said there is need to create harmony in the matter of NOCs for league cricket, adding that under the PCB contracts players may be issued NOCs for two leagues.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman PCB described the circumstances which led to his appointment as Election Commissioner and Acting Chairman PCB.

“It is worth mentioning that we were earlier confronted with a serious problem because of a restraining order of the Balochistan High Court which prohibited the formation of a new Board of Governors (BoG). However, we were able to convince the Balochistan High Court to dismiss that writ petition and the restraining order altogether. After this, I approached the Management Committee and its chairman and urged them to hold elections in light of this new development.

“Apart from that my appointment as Election Commissioner itself had been challenged in the Lahore High Court. The writ petition stated that I could not fulfil my duties in this capacity since I was a professional lawyer and had to have license suspended to take up charge as Election Commissioner PCB.

“Moreover the outgoing Management Committee had called a meeting on 16 January wherein the formation of the BoG and elections of the chairman were to be discussed. However, the IPC Ministry called off that meeting stating that the Management Committee did not have the authority to constitute the Board of Governors.”

“After this, the previous Chairman Management Committee Mr Zaka Ashraf resigned and I had to take charge of the office of the chairman. Following this, Prime Minster Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar who is also the patron of PCB granted me an extension for an additional one month. My responsibility is to hold elections and constitute a board of governors at the earliest.”