Shah Khawar Takes Over As PCB Chairman

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and the Election Commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers as the PCB chairman

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Shah Khawar, Advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and the Election Commissioner of PCB, has assumed the powers as the PCB chairman.

According to the notification, issued on January 23, 2024 from the Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry, and by virtue of Article 7(2) of the PCB Constitution, the Election Commissioner is vested with the powers of Chairman PCB.

Shah Khawar said: “I would like to thank the Patron of the PCB, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, for reposing trust in me. My primary responsibility will be to hold the election of Chairman PCB in a free and transparent manner at the earliest.”

More Stories From Sports