UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Loses Fight At Grand Slam Antalya But Set To Improve Olympics Ranking

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:54 PM

Shah loses fight at Grand Slam Antalya but set to improve Olympics ranking

Pakistan's -100kg judoka Shah Hussain Shah went down fighting hard in the second round of Grand Slam Antalya, Turkey against Khurramov Mukhammad Karim of Uzbekistan on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan's -100kg judoka Shah Hussain Shah went down fighting hard in the second round of Grand Slam Antalya, Turkey against Khurramov Mukhammad Karim of Uzbekistan on Saturday.

The Japan-based Shah, who is committed to Tokyo Olympics got a bye in the first round but lost his second fight in 2 minutes and 56 seconds with two Wazari against Khurramov in an epic judo show, according to information made available here by Pakistan Judo Federation's (PJF) vice president Masood Ahmed.

"Shah, whose Olympics ranking is 50 put up a good show against Khurramov, who is currently at number 16. Unfortunately, Shah lost the battle, but still, he will get much needed points and his ranking will improve," he told APP.

According to Masood, Shah had already qualified for the Olympics on continental quota but to maintain his current position he will have to continue to follow the adventure of the Olympic qualification races till their culmination in June, this year.

"That's why we are also sending him to three other major international events, which will serve as Olympic qualifiers. Tomorrow, he'll fly to Kyrgyzstan, where he'll be vying in the Asia-Oceania Senior Championships that take place in Bishkek from April 6 to 9.

"Next month, he'll proceed to Russia to feature in Kazan Grand Slam 2021, scheduled to be held from May 5 to 7.

"Finally, he'll be featuring in the all-important World Championship Seniors 2021, scheduled to take place at Budapest, Hungary from June 6 to 13," he added.

According to International Judo Federation, the world ranking will be frozen from June 28 and the list of qualified Olympic athletes will be formalised. The Olympic quotas are perfectly identical between men and women. There will be 176 men, 176 women, plus 14 host country places and 20 wild cards, to a total of 386 Olympic judo athletes.

The first eighteen athletes of the world ranking will automatically qualify, according to the rule of one athlete by National Olympic Committee (NOC), by weight category.

As far as the qualification via continental quota is concerned, each continent has been allocated one ticket. There can only be a maximum of one athlete per NOC, who can qualify through continental qualification, across all weight categories and genders.

/395/932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Russia Turkey Noc Budapest Tokyo Bishkek Kazan Antalya Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan Hungary April May June Women Olympics All From Weight

Recent Stories

1,001 FIRs lodged in Lahore over corona SOPs viola ..

2 minutes ago

DC Larkana chairs a meeting of DPCC

2 minutes ago

Five-star Albion hammer Chelsea to end Tuchel's un ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 3 lives, infects 205 in Sindh

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of motorcyclist death ..

5 minutes ago

Railways takes strict action over violation of SOP ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.