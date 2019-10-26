Shah narrowly misses bronze in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam

Pakistan's Shah Hussain Shah narrowly missed bronze medal at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2019 as he lost his bout to World No 4 Shady Elnahas of Canada on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Shah Hussain Shah narrowly missed bronze medal at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2019 as he lost his bout to World No 4 Shady Elnahas of Canada on Saturday.

According information made available here by Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), Shah had outclassed Chinese judoka Erihemubatu in repechage fight in four minutes to qualify for the bronze medal fight.

Japan-based Shah overall finished fifth in the -100kg division. However, he managed to win three fights before suffering defeat in the bronze medal bout. "Although his latest Olympic standing is yet to be announced but we are sure he has accumulated sufficient points to earn a spot in 2020 Tokyo Olympics," PJF's vice president Masood Ahmed told APP.

"This performance is also the highest achievement in grand slam by any Pakistani judoka," he said.

Shah reached quarterfinal of the event by beating world no. 28. Earlier, he got bye in first round and then in 2nd round won with wazari against world no. 55 Savytskiy Anton of Ukraine After reaching third round, which was pre-quarter final stage, Shah played aggressively against world no. 28 Khurramov Mukhammad Karim of Uzbekistan and made him disqualified as he was extra defensive.

"Shah must be at number 54 and maintain that position till May 30, 2020, which is the deadline for obtaining points for Olympic qualification," Masood said.

