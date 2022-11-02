Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo, Guard Group register victories

Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Guard Group registered victories in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

The first match of the day was contested between Diamond Paints/Shekhoo Steel and Dawn Bread, and after a tough fight, the team Diamond Paints/Shekhoo Steel succeeded in winning the match by 5-3 goals. Nicolas Antinori emerged as hero of the day from the winning team, as he not only displayed high quality polo skills and techniques but also contributed with three tremendous goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in two goals. Juan Cruz Greguol banged in a brace and Alman Jalil Azam struck one goal from Dawn Bread, while they had a half goal handicap advantage.

In the second match of the second day, the Guard Group team defeated Diamond Pants by a narrow margin of 5-4. Taimur Ali Malik was the hero from Team Guard Group as he was in sublime form and displayed very impressive mallet and horse work to amuse the spectators with his marvelous three goals while his teammate Saqib Khan Khakwani also played well and contributed with two brilliant goals.

Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored all the four goals from team Diamond Paints. Today (Thursday), two crucial matches will be played as FG/Din Polo will compete against Barry's in the first match of the day at 1:30 pm while Master Pants Black will fight against Platinum Homes in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm.

Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Executive Committee members Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Usman Haye, Agha Najeeb Raza and Saqib Khan Khakwani as well as players, their families and a large number of polo lovers were also present on this occasion. They all enjoyed the exciting and challenging matches and supported their favourite teams well.