Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Newage/ Rizvi's Qualify For Final

Thu 18th November 2021

Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Newage/ Rizvi's qualify for final

Newage/ Rizvi's qualified for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den after winning their semifinal against BN/Diamond Paints here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

Newage/ Rizvi's qualified for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den after winning their semifinal against BN/Diamond Paints here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The first match of the day was won by Newage/Rizvi's who played outstanding polo and won the crucial encounter by 6-3.5. Tomas Marin Moreno was in sublime form as he displayed high quality polo skills and techniques and converted fabulous five goals for the winning team while Adnan Jalil Azam scored one goal. For BN/Diamond Paints, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Ali Tiwana thrashed in two goals.

Rijas Development/Master Paints played superb polo against Black Horse Paints and outpaced them by 5-3.5 to book berth in the subsidiary final.

Mannuel Carranza was the hero from the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while Raja Jalal Arslan struck two goals. From the team Black Horse Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Evan Power thrashed in all the three goals.

Both the exciting and enthralling encounters were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, General Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali, Executive Committee members and sons of late Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam, Shah Qubilai Alam and Shah Shamyl Alam, polo players and their families.

Tomorrow Friday, two crucial matches will be decided. The first match of the day will be contested Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Barry's at 2:15 pm while the second match of the day will be competed between Remounts and Team FG/Din at 3:15 pm.

