Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Newage/Rizvi's, BN Polo/Diamond Paints Win Openers

Tue 16th November 2021

Newage/ Rizvi's and BN Polo/Diamond Paints won the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2021 opening day matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday

Newage/Rizvi's opened their campaign with a thumping 11-1.5 victory over Black Horse Paints in the first match of the day. Tomas Marin Moreno emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he smashed in superb seven goals while he was ably assisted by Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi, who banged in a brilliant brace and Adnan Jalil Azam and Alman Jalil Azam converted one goal apiece. From the losing team, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Abubakar Siddique scored the only goal.

The second match of the day proved to be a thrilling encounter, where after a tough battle, BN Polo/Diamond Paints managed to defeat Rijas Development/Master Paints by 4.

5-4. From the winning side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ahmed Ali Tiwana was star of the day with a classic contribution of three goals while Haider Naseem contributed with a one goal. From the losing team, Mannuel Carranza and Raja Jalal Arslan though played superb polo and hammered a hat-trick and one goal respectively, yet their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their team.

Tomorrow Wednesday, two more matches will be played. FG/Din Polo will vie against Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel at 1:30 pm in the first match of the day while Barry's will take on Remounts in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm.

