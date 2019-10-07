UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah To Take On Bulgaria's Dichev At Brasilia Grand Slam On Tuesday

Muhammad Rameez 8 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 03:36 PM

Shah to take on Bulgaria's Dichev at Brasilia Grand Slam on Tuesday

Pakistan's acclaimed judoka, Shah Hussain Shah will take on World No. 37 Dichev Daniel of Bulgaria in his first round fight of -100kg division at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's acclaimed judoka, Shah Hussain Shah will take on World No. 37 Dichev Daniel of Bulgaria in his first round fight of -100kg division at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019.

Currently World No 62, Shah has prepared well for the event in Tokyo with Japan's national judoka outfit and is expected to produce more solid performance as compared to his previous outing at the World Judo Championship in Japan in August where he went down in a thriller against the same opponent (Dichev) in the pre-quarterfinal fixture. Shah however improved his ranking a lot as in the Worlds he downed Tajikistan's Saidov Saidzhalol in the first round.

"If he wins his first fight in the Brasilia event, he will move to the quarterfinals where he will face World No.

17 Goncalves Leonardo of Brazil. This will also help him to improve his world ranking and accumulate much needed points for Tokyo Olympics," vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), Masood Ahmed told APP on Monday.

He said that Shah would have to feature in a hosts of events till the end of Olympic qualifying period (May 25, 2020). "He needed to rise to number 54 and maintain that position till the conclusion of qualification rounds to reserve a berth in the coveted event," he added.

Around 317 competitors � 176 men and 141 women from 55 countries are participating in various divisions of Brasilia Grand Slam.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Brasilia Tokyo Same Brazil Bulgaria Tajikistan Japan May August Women 2019 2020 Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Whose SIM card Maryam Nawaz used?

3 minutes ago

Hassan Nisar apologizes for supporting PTI

3 minutes ago

Balochistan make steady reply against Northern

11 minutes ago

Berlin backs off climate targets as protests heat ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese diplomat condemns Houston Rocket manager

5 minutes ago

Pullout of Forces in Donbas Not to Take Place Oct ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.