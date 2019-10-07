Pakistan's acclaimed judoka, Shah Hussain Shah will take on World No. 37 Dichev Daniel of Bulgaria in his first round fight of -100kg division at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan's acclaimed judoka, Shah Hussain Shah will take on World No. 37 Dichev Daniel of Bulgaria in his first round fight of -100kg division at Brasilia Grand Slam 2019.

Currently World No 62, Shah has prepared well for the event in Tokyo with Japan's national judoka outfit and is expected to produce more solid performance as compared to his previous outing at the World Judo Championship in Japan in August where he went down in a thriller against the same opponent (Dichev) in the pre-quarterfinal fixture. Shah however improved his ranking a lot as in the Worlds he downed Tajikistan's Saidov Saidzhalol in the first round.

"If he wins his first fight in the Brasilia event, he will move to the quarterfinals where he will face World No.

17 Goncalves Leonardo of Brazil. This will also help him to improve his world ranking and accumulate much needed points for Tokyo Olympics," vice president of Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF), Masood Ahmed told APP on Monday.

He said that Shah would have to feature in a hosts of events till the end of Olympic qualifying period (May 25, 2020). "He needed to rise to number 54 and maintain that position till the conclusion of qualification rounds to reserve a berth in the coveted event," he added.

Around 317 competitors � 176 men and 141 women from 55 countries are participating in various divisions of Brasilia Grand Slam.

