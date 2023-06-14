Shahbaz believes more funds needed to put hockey back on track

Former skipper Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Snr on Wednesday lauded the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for issuing a special grant to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for ensuring Pakistan team's participation in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy but proposed that more funds should be injected on yearly basis to put the national game back on track

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Former skipper Olympian Shahbaz Ahmed Snr on Wednesday lauded the Pakistan sports board (PSB) for issuing a special grant to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) for ensuring Pakistan team's participation in the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy but proposed that more funds should be injected on yearly basis to put the national game back on track.

The PSB on Tuesday issued a cheque of Rs 25 million to the PHF for making arrangements for the Asian Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in Chennai, India in August.

Shahbaz, who led Pakistan to the1994 World Cup victory, termed the grant a "welcome sign", but said he believed Pakistan hockey needed more financial backing.

"It is heartening that the government has provided the much-need financial support to hockey. Hockey is our pride but currently, it needs backing from all quarters. We were a force to reckon with in the past, but then unfortunately priorities were changed in the last 25 to 30 years. The old hockey was replaced with modern hockey but we failed to adapt to the changes.

"Now, we will have to inject more money into the game. I don't believe in an overnight change. I think we will have to adopt a realistic approach and move step by step to once again raise a formidable side.

"Our first priority should be to become Asian Champions and break into the top 10 sides of the world. Hoping to win World Cup or clinch a medal at the Olympics in the near future sounds great but that is too ambitious at this stage," Shahbaz told APP.

He said a substantial amount should be earmarked in the annual budget to put the national game back on track.

"Similarly, I think the Pakistan cricket Board should also step out and ask each profit-making Pakistan Super League franchise to contribute at least Rs 20 million after every edition. They generate huge revenues every year. This amount (Rs 20 million) should not be a big problem for them. Revival of hockey is a national cause and they must contribute to that," he added.

According to the former hockey stalwart, Pakistan would have to improve hockey infrastructure, financially support players and arrange foreign tours for junior and senior teams to give them maximum exposure.

"A foreign tour consumes around Rs 30 to 40 million. That is why I am pressing to devise a financial plan to help Pakistan hockey. Unless we do that, the dream to regain lost glory will not be materialized," he added.

The 55-year-old, who was popularly known as the 'Maradona of Hockey' for his stunning stick work in the 1990s, also urged Pakistan players to focus on their physical fitness besides improving their skills and speed to match the world's best sides.

"If they will perform well, their fan following will grow and they will be able to attract sponsorships," he added.