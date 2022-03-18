UrduPoint.com

Shahbaz Club Win Swabi Inter-Club Hockey Title

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 18, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Shahbaz Club win Swabi Inter-Club Hockey title

Shahbaz Club clinched the trophy after defeating Golden Hockey Club in the final of the District Swabi Inter-Club Hockey Championship played at Bamkhel Sports Complex ground

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) ::Shahbaz Club clinched the trophy after defeating Golden Hockey Club in the final of the District Swabi Inter-Club Hockey Championship played at Bamkhel sports Complex ground.

Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the thrilling final played between Shahbaz Club and Golden Club. Both the finalists teams kept up pressure on each other and it was Golden Club which took two goals lead in the first and second quarters of the final match.

Going two goals down, Shahbaz Club managed their position and succeeded in leveling the tally 2-2 and later on scored three consecutive goals in the third and fourth quarters to take 5-2 lead.

Golden Club players tried their hardest to level the tally and they got some goal-fetching chances but failed and thus Shahbaz Club won the match by 5-2.

The Inter Club Hockey Championship organized by District Sports Office Swabi with the collaboration of District Administration Swabi and District Hockey Association. A total of eight clubs from different Union Council of District Swabi participated in the Championship.

Tariq Muhammad, District Sports Officer, Swabi and Hassan Bacha, President District Hockey Association gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team. Hassan Bacha thanked district administration and Regional Sports Officer Swabi for holding the hockey Inter-Club wherein eight teams participated.

Related Topics

Hockey Sports Lead Swabi Gold From

Recent Stories

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare s ..

Jalsa features child with cerebral palsy in rare sign of inclusivity

7 minutes ago
 Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mi ..

Wheat crisis, roti prices should be controlled: Mian Zahid Hussain

29 minutes ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals party dissident to re ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi appeals party dissident to review their decision

37 minutes ago
 PM Kamyab Jawan Youth Sports Talent Hunt Drive Wre ..

PM Kamyab Jawan Youth Sports Talent Hunt Drive Wrestling, Weightlifting begins i ..

2 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad holds 3rd online Katcheri

IGP Islamabad holds 3rd online Katcheri

2 minutes ago
 Governor discusses progress on Uch Canal Project

Governor discusses progress on Uch Canal Project

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>