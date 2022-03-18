Shahbaz Club win Swabi Inter-Club Hockey title

Shahbaz Club clinched the trophy after defeating Golden Hockey Club in the final of the District Swabi Inter-Club Hockey Championship played at Bamkhel Sports Complex ground

SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) ::Shahbaz Club clinched the trophy after defeating Golden Hockey Club in the final of the District Swabi Inter-Club Hockey Championship played at Bamkhel sports Complex ground.

Regional Sports Officer Muhammad Tariq Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also witnessed the thrilling final played between Shahbaz Club and Golden Club. Both the finalists teams kept up pressure on each other and it was Golden Club which took two goals lead in the first and second quarters of the final match.

Going two goals down, Shahbaz Club managed their position and succeeded in leveling the tally 2-2 and later on scored three consecutive goals in the third and fourth quarters to take 5-2 lead.

Golden Club players tried their hardest to level the tally and they got some goal-fetching chances but failed and thus Shahbaz Club won the match by 5-2.

The Inter Club Hockey Championship organized by District Sports Office Swabi with the collaboration of District Administration Swabi and District Hockey Association. A total of eight clubs from different Union Council of District Swabi participated in the Championship.

Tariq Muhammad, District Sports Officer, Swabi and Hassan Bacha, President District Hockey Association gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winners and runners-up team. Hassan Bacha thanked district administration and Regional Sports Officer Swabi for holding the hockey Inter-Club wherein eight teams participated.