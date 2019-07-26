UrduPoint.com
Shahbaz Condoles Death Of Muhammad Aslam

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:23 PM

Shahbaz condoles death of Muhammad Aslam

Former Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Senior Friday expressed condolence over the death of international athlete Khawaja Muhammad Aslam, father of another Olympian Khawaja Junaid, who died at the age of 97

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Former Olympian Shahbaz Ahmad Senior Friday expressed condolence over the death of international athlete Khawaja Muhammad Aslam, father of another Olympian Khawaja Junaid, who died at the age of 97.

Aslam, was born in 1922 and has represented Pakistan as an athlete in the 1954 Asian Games and bagged silver in the 200-metre race.

Later, Aslam turned to hockey and found a place in the Pakistan team and took part in the Asian Games 1962 and earned a gold medal. Khawaja Aslam had great affiliation with sports as he had also played first-class cricket.

In his condolence message, Shahbaz prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

He also lauded the contribution rendered by the late Khawaja Muhammad Aslam in the field of sports.

